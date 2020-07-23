1/1
Ilience Smith
Ilience Smith

Bossier City - Mr. Ilience Smith, 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Overton Brooks V.A. Hospital in Shreveport, LA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Smith at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Bossier City, LA. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park, Haughton, LA. The family will receive guests on Sunday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

To continue reading Mr. Smith's life story, please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
