Ima Lea Funderburk Hathorn
Ima Lea Funderburk Hathorn

Minden - Funeral services celebrating the life of Ima Lea Funderburk Hathorn will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Rose-Neath Funeral Home Chapel in Minden, Louisiana with Rev. David McGee and Dr. Roy A. Cook officiating. Music provided by Dr. Benjamin Harlan. Interment will follow at Bistineau Cemetery in Hefln, Louisiana. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:00 AM at Rose-Neath Funeral Home.

Ima was born January 11, 1931 in Dess, Louisiana and entered into rest September 7, 2020 in Garland, Texas. Ima was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rev. Kit Hathorn, Jr.; mother, Cora Louisiana Funderburk; father, William Harold Funderburk; sister, Bonnie Woods; and brother Vyron Funderburk, Sr.

Ima had such a wonderful heart and loved to teach the Gospel. She served the Lord in many roles teaching Sunday school, GA's, Acteens, and was involved with the WMU. She had the gift of being able to create and sew anything. One could often find her singing hymns at her sewing machine. She was well-known for her beautiful quilts and lovely, crocheted gifts. She crocheted over 200 cross Bible bookmarks that were shared locally and on mission fields all over the world.

She is survived by her daughter and caretaker Linda Hathorn of Garland, Texas; sons, Ronald Hathorn and wife Judy of Minden, Gary Hathorn and wife Debra of Benton, Jeff Hathorn, Sr. of Holden, Kevin Hathorn and wife Sharla of Coushatta; granddaughter, Amber Hathorn Snider; grandsons, Jared Hathorn, Jason Hathorn, Kent Hathorn, Hunter Hathorn, Joshua Hathorn, and Jeffrey Hathorn, Jr.; and precious great-grandchildren.

Grandsons and grandson-in-law will be pall bearers.

Special thanks to Amber Snider, RN, Dr. Donna Coffey, and Dr. Eunice Cook for help given to Ima and Linda over the nine years Linda cared for her.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Minden Building Fund and /or WMU Foundation, 100 Missionary Ridge, Birmingham, Alabama 35242, in memory of Ima Hathorn.






Published in Shreveport Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Home - Minden
211 Murrell Street
Minden, LA 71055
318-377-3412
