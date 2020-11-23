Imogene Turrentine
Shreveport - Graveside Services for Laura Imogene (Gene) Palmer Turrentine will be held at Forest Park West on Saturday, November 28th at 11:00 AM for family and friends that would like to attend (mask and social distancing required). Officiating, will be retired Local Pastor Cheryl Nelson. Gene was born on January 2, 1925 in Henderson, TN to Hollis & Margaret (Maggie) Palmer. She was one of 6 children and the only child to graduate High School. She moved to Shreveport in 1945 to take care of her oldest sister. She married Joe Turrentine in 1947. She turned her life over to the Lord and used her spiritual gift of charity whenever she could. She was very involved and supportive of her children. She loved working with teachers at Mooringsport Elementary school as a Teacher's Aide until she was 70. She and Joe served as active members of the Mooringsport Methodist church for over 45 years. After Joe's death in 2005, she moved to Shreveport and became a member of Summer Grove Methodist church. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis and Maggie; her husband, Joe; her sisters, Hazel Duncan, Gracie Mae Hendrickson, and her brother, Joe Frank Palmer. She is survived by her daughter, Sue Turrentine Brevelle Baker and husband, Michael, her son, David Turrentine and wife, Tammy, her granddaughter, Jennifer Brevelle Campbell and husband, Todd; her granddaughter, Courtney Brevelle Thompson and husband, Nathan; her grandson, Ben Turrentine and wife, Hannah, and grandson Andrew Turrentine. Great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn Campbell, Alaina Campbell, Shepherd Thompson, Griffin Thompson. Also, her brother, Leroy Palmer and wife, Mary; brother, Herman Palmer and wife, Martha; several nieces, nephews and friends. Memorials may be made to: Mooringsport Methodist Church or Summer Grove Methodist Church. For more details, see rose-neath.com