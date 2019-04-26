|
Ingrid Campbell
Shreveport - Ingrid Rhinehart Campbell of New Orleans, Louisiana, and San Pedro Sula, Honduras, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Willis-Knighton Pierremont Hospital of complications following a stroke. She is survived by her son, Mariano Esteban Paniello of New Orleans and her mother, Ruby Hemphill Rhinehart of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, as well as her brothers and sisters Karen Rhinehart (Jaime) Soto, Allison Rhinehart Pineda, Paula Rhinehart, Eric (Melanie) Rhinehart, and John Rhinehart, in addition to many nieces and nephews who miss her terribly and remember her loving and generous spirit. She is preceded in death by her beloved father, Stephen Moore Rhinehart, Jr. in 1985 and her brother Stephen Moore Rhinehart, III, in 1975, both of New Orleans. Private memorial services will be held for family and close friends in New Orleans and San Pedro Sula. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital of Shreveport, where she lovingly devoted many years of service as a volunteer.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 26, 2019