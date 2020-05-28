Ira Gautier
Mrs. Ira Gautier

Shreveport - Graveside services for Mrs. Ira Gautier, 73, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Pleasant Hill B.C. Cemetery, Benton, La. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.

Mrs. Gautier entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2020.

She is survived by her two children; Carol Burns Bell, and Cornelius Burns, three grandchildren; Chris, JoAnn and D'Ante, great grandson; Deon, siblings,nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.






Published in Shreveport Times from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
