Mrs. Ira GautierShreveport - Graveside services for Mrs. Ira Gautier, 73, will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Pleasant Hill B.C. Cemetery, Benton, La. Open visitation will be from 10 to 4 p.m., Friday at Heavenly Gates.Mrs. Gautier entered into eternal rest on May 23, 2020.She is survived by her two children; Carol Burns Bell, and Cornelius Burns, three grandchildren; Chris, JoAnn and D'Ante, great grandson; Deon, siblings,nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.