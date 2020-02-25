|
|
Irene John Caras
Bossier City - Irene John Caras fell asleep in the Lord February 22, 2020.
She was born November 7, 1928, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to John and Katina Fokakis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Air Force Master Sergeant Jessie Speed and Army Master Sergeant John Caras, brother Nick Fokakis, sister Juanita (Tom) Priakos, and sister Kalliope (Bill) Stathakis, and son-in-law, Jorge Rios.
Mrs. Caras was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
She is survived by her son John (Paula) Speed of Marseilles, Illinois; daughter Katina Rios of Bossier City, Louisiana; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and by her dear friends at The Blake in Bossier City.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Blake for the loving care given to Mrs. Caras.
Mrs. Caras will be laid to rest next her husband John Caras in Rest Hills Memorial Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020