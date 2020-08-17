Iris "Nell" Joiner



Shreveport has lost one of its own. Iris "Nell" Coffee Joiner past away Friday morning August 14. She was born in Hope, Arkansas, October 12, 1929, to Carl Coffee & Trula (Duke) Coffee. She graduated from Hope Highschool in 1948 and was a member of the Glee Club. She quickly followed her sister, Colleen Coffee, to the big city of Shreveport where she married Shreveport Detective, Jerry Joiner.



Nell was a part of the communication revolution. She began her career at the telephone company in Hope, then working for Bell South in Shreveport, Louisiana for over 30 years. A pioneer for working women, she began her career as an operator, working her way up to training customers and supervising colleagues on the latest technology. Following her retirement, she worked for Hannah & Wray Ford.



Nell was an active member of St Mark's Episcopal Cathedral. She loved singing in the choir, baking to raise funds for their trips, visiting shut ins and her Sunday School class. Nell was a benevolent giver to her community and family. Having nine siblings, she devoted herself to helping raise the younger ones and her nieces and nephews. She was a remarkable role model. All who knew her were blessed with love and laughter.



She is survived by her sister Alice Coffee Benson of Roanoke, TX., sister in-law Mary Coffee of Hope, AR., and a host of nieces and nephews who loved and adored her. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 22nd, 1pm, at Memory Gardens in Hope, AR. Memorials can be sent to St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral or Holy Angels.









