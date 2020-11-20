1/1
Irma Lee Collins Graves
Irma Lee Collins Graves

Shreveport - Graveside Services for Mrs. Irma Lee Collins Graves, 71, of Shreveport, Louisiana will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 12:00 P.M. at Lincoln Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Marvin Earl Adams of Starlight Baptist Church at 2671 Greenwood Mooringsport Rd. in West Shreveport. Open Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Monday, November 23, 2020 at Good Samaritan Funeral Home.

Mrs. Graves was born on August 24 1949, in Shreveport, Louisiana and died on November 17, 2020.

Mrs. Irma Lee loved her children dearly and was a believer of Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband Mr. Alvin Ray Graves and her parents. She leaves to cherish her memories her four children, Regina, Glenda, Teressa, Rodney Graves and a host of grands and great-grandchildren.




Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Good Samaritan Funeral Home
2200 Laurel Street
Shreveport, LA 71133-3585
(318) 221-7337
