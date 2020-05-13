|
Irma Ruth Westmoreland
Shreveport - Mrs. Irma Ruth Westmoreland of Shreveport, Louisiana, affectionately known as "Irma Ruth" and "West" transitioned peacefully on Sunday May 3rd, 2020 at the age of 75. Irma Ruth was born on August 23rd1944 to the late Tom and Mary Griffin-Fields of Shreveport, Louisiana. Irma Ruth graduated from Herndon High School, in the class of 1963. She was employed at Schumpert Medical Center Environmental Services for 40 years, where she retired. She confessed Christ at an early age and later united with the Word of Life Christian Center. She later became a member of the Praise Temple Full Gospel Cathedral under the leadership of Bishop Larry L. Brandon. Precious memories will be cherished by her daughter: Kim Fields- White (husband Kittrell White), three granddaughters, Jasmine McIver, Chavvah Dixon (husband Corionne Dixon), Aaliyah Westmoreland, one grandson Ja'Von Fields, three great grandchildren: Savannah McIver, Caisleigh White and Mahogany "Mo" McIver, two nephews: Noel Haynes and Tyrone McMiller and her goddaughter Regina Davis and special childhood friends/sisters: Betty Lowe and Dianne Farrow, and a host of family and friends. Graveside services for Irma Westmoreland will be held on Thursday, May 14th 2020 at Lake Zion Cemetery 6025 Belcher, Oil City Rd., with interment to follow under the direction of Precious Memories Mortuary, Shreveport, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020