Mrs. Isabella Simon Sanders
Keithville - Services celebrating the life of Isabella Simon Sanders, 94 will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Mt. Bethel #1 Baptist Church in Keithville, Rev. Dante McCain officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Bethel #2 Cemetery, Keithville, La. Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Lane Chapel CME in Shreveport.
Isabella Simon Sanders was born on April 8, 1924 in Keithville, La to the late Elijah and Willie Ann Simon. She peacefully entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2019.
Isabella served faithfully at Mt. Bethel #2 Baptist Church in Keithville and Lane Chapel CME in Shreveport. She is fondly remembered for her yearly Easter Egg Hunt and for her dedication and organization of the joint Vacation Bible School between the Mt. Bethel #1 and Mt. Bethel #2 Baptist Churches. Isabella was always willing to give of her time, talent and her treasure.
Isabella was an educator in Caddo Parish for 39 years. She taught at Central High, Walnut Hill, Newton Smith and Pine Grove. She also served as Instructional Supervisor. After retiring from Caddo, she began working at R&E Beauty Shop and Magnetic Beauty School as the financial manager, financial secretary and enrollment manager.
Isabella was preceded in death by her husband, A.J., sister, Celestine and foster sister, Bernice. Left to cherish her memory are nieces, Ruby and Sharon; nephew, Elijah; the children and family of Leon and Bernice Graham, great nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 8, 2019