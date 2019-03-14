Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
J. Albert Brasfield Jr. Obituary
J. Albert Brasfield, Jr.

Mooringsport, LA - Funeral services for James Albert Brasfield, Jr., 82, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel with Bro. John McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the funeral home.

Albert was born July 2, 1936 in Ruleville, MS and went to be with the Lord on March 12, 2019.

Albert was preceded in death by his father, J. Albert Brasfield, Sr.; mother, Ruby E. Brasfield; brother, Sammy Neal Brasfield; and sister, Sarah Wilhite. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Kathryn Brasfield; daughters, Lauren Young and husband Kevin and Melanie DeLoach and husband Duane; sons, Barry Brasfield and wife Kathy and Chris Brasfield and wife Charlotte; sister, Virgie Cross; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Richard Haynie and the radiology staff at Willis-Knighton Pierremont.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 14, 2019
