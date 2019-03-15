Jack Arlen Williams



Shreveport, LA - Jack Arlen Williams peacefully passed into his Savior's arms on March 12, 2019. Linda, his wife of 40 years, was with him. A fighter to the bitter end, Jack was determined to beat the B Cell Lymphoma and Congestive Heart Failure that had taken his once healthy body. This was one race he could not win.



Born in Washington DC, Jack grew up in Kenner LA with his three school teacher aunts. A track star in high school, he went to Southwestern in Lafayette on a track scholarship. Sixteen days after graduation, he was drafted into the Army and sent to Korea where he became a cook for 1000 men. He has an honorable discharge from the Army and the Navy. Upon discharge from his service, he became a Sales Insurance Adjuster while attending Loyola University School of Law. In his 50 years as a Lawyer, Jack began in private practice. He retired from the DA Office in the Juvenile Division where he enjoyed making a difference in the lives of youth.



Upon retirement, he traveled the globe with his wife, Linda. Always an adventurer, he never met a stranger. He adjusted well to the sewing events with Linda and all the ladies across the United State! Other more adventuresome trips included his Blue Goldwing and motorcycle buddies.



He was a Life Member of the Elks, Goldwing Riders and Blue Knights.



Jack is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Liane Connor, Robyn Proper and Brenda Kulhanek; 7 grandchildren, Christopher, Lindsey, George, Colin, Michelle, Mike and Korynn; 4 great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Henry, Leilani and Charlie; sister, Janice Luck and 4 half-sisters, Lois, Lenore, Pat and Dorothy; many nieces and nephews.



On Saturday, March 16, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. followed by visitation until 3:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport, LA. www.rose-neath.com.



In lieu of flowers, Linda requests memorials be sent to The Hospice Promise Foundation. A very special thank you to the Christus Hospice Care, Dr. Bob Massingil and many other doctors, nurses, and caregivers from Christus. Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 15, 2019