|
|
Jack Cotton
Keithville - Funeral services for Jack Cotton will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Central Baptist Church in Robeline, LA where he has been a long-time active member of the church. Funeral services will be officiated by Bro. Claude Weatherford. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 pm until at Central Baptist Church, 1820 Central Loop, Robeline LA, Tuesday, September 17, 2019. (The church is located 12 miles west of I-49 off of Hwy 6.)
Jack was born on February 26, 1936, to Joab and Elizabeth Cordova Cotton in Robeline, LA and passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the age of 83. He served four years in the United States Air Force. He was a long-time resident of Keithville, LA. He was employed at AMF Beard Industries and later became owner and proprietor of A-1Fence and Power Wash. He always had a great love for his family especially his grandchildren. Jack never met a stranger and was always willing to help others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joab and Elizabeth Cotton; mother-in-law Opal Clower and father-in-law JP Clower; siblings, twins, Jean and Jane Cotton, Arthur Cotton, Bessie Hayes, Joab Cotton, Jr., James Cotton, Theodore Cotton, Elizabeth Leach, Brandon Cotton and Pete Cotton and great-granddaughter Zoe Cotton.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart, wife of 65 years, Marjo Clower Cotton, his sons Jackie Cotton of Robeline, LA and Bart Cotton and wife Jeanie of Natchez, LA, his daughter Jacquetta Tanner and husband Michael of Robeline; grandchildren Brian Cotton, Erin Ramsey and husband Matt, Colin Carroll and husband Beau, Kinsey Kelly and husband Robert, Codie Goings and husband Wade, Brent Tanner and wife Kelli, J.P. Cotton and wife Staci, Clarke Tanner and wife Rebekah; 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Curtis Cotton, Ray Cotton and wife Dorothy, Bo Cotton, Dolly Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Sean Clark, Charles Cotton III, David Cotton, Huey Cotton Jr., Randy Leach, Gary Miller, Joe Miller, and Aaron Myers.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 17, 2019