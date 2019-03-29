|
Jack Dowden
Blanchard, LA - A Memorial Service will take place at 10:00 AM, on Monday, April 1, 2019 for Jack Litton Dowden, 87, at the Church of the Nazarene in Blanchard, LA. with Rev. Delbert Terry officiating.
Jack was born in Gandy, LA on September 18, 1931 and passed away on March 22, 2019 after a brief illness.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Katherine Marie Dowden; his parents, William Elisha Dowden and Elizabeth Murray; his brothers, Bill Dowden and Joe Dowden and sister, Martha Hendrick.
Jack is survived by his son, Charles Richard Dowden and wife Diane; his daughter, Katherine Schumacher; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the or the .
Published in Shreveport Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019