Jack Pendleton Love
Ruston - Jack Pendleton Love was born on November 7, 1948 in Ruston the fourth of six children to JC and Helen Love. He worked for TL James for many years and served on the board of directors for Origin Bank. Jack was also part owner of Twin Oaks Nursery and invested in many other ventures in the city of Ruston. He contributed his time by serving as Chairman of the board of Park and Recreation, Chairman of the Civil Service Board and on the D'Arbonne Lake Commission. He had a great love of life and for his family.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Virginia Larance Love; Daughter - Leslie McClure, Blaine, Andrew and Barron of St. Francisville, LA; Son - JP Love, Melissa, Leighton, Jack and Evan of Mandeville, LA; Daughter - Ginger Pearce, Mikie, Emma and Lauren of Hilly, LA; Brother - Jimmy and Pat Love; Sister - Mary Helen and Larry Clinton; Brother - Lewis and Pam Love; Brother - Dicky and Kim Love; Sister - Penny Bullock and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:30 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. with service following at 3:00 P.M. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Pallbearers: Mikie Pearce, Blaine McClure, Billy Warren, Dexter Washington, Andrew McClure and Barron McClure.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life House Ministries or a .
The family would like to thank the amazing care givers that have helped us through this time. Thank you to Veronica "Muffin" Edwards, Kim White, Amber Barr, Shawnequq Scott, as well as the staff of Premier Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020