Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
209 North Bonner Street
Ruston, LA 71270
(318) 255-2832
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Pendleton Love

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Pendleton Love Obituary
Jack Pendleton Love

Ruston - Jack Pendleton Love was born on November 7, 1948 in Ruston the fourth of six children to JC and Helen Love. He worked for TL James for many years and served on the board of directors for Origin Bank. Jack was also part owner of Twin Oaks Nursery and invested in many other ventures in the city of Ruston. He contributed his time by serving as Chairman of the board of Park and Recreation, Chairman of the Civil Service Board and on the D'Arbonne Lake Commission. He had a great love of life and for his family.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Virginia Larance Love; Daughter - Leslie McClure, Blaine, Andrew and Barron of St. Francisville, LA; Son - JP Love, Melissa, Leighton, Jack and Evan of Mandeville, LA; Daughter - Ginger Pearce, Mikie, Emma and Lauren of Hilly, LA; Brother - Jimmy and Pat Love; Sister - Mary Helen and Larry Clinton; Brother - Lewis and Pam Love; Brother - Dicky and Kim Love; Sister - Penny Bullock and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:30 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. with service following at 3:00 P.M. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Mikie Pearce, Blaine McClure, Billy Warren, Dexter Washington, Andrew McClure and Barron McClure.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Life House Ministries or a .

The family would like to thank the amazing care givers that have helped us through this time. Thank you to Veronica "Muffin" Edwards, Kim White, Amber Barr, Shawnequq Scott, as well as the staff of Premier Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -