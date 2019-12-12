|
Jackie Perritt
Farmerville - Funeral services for Mrs. Jackie Perritt, 76, of Farmerville, LA will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel in Farmerville, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Jeff Hurst assisted by Rev. Lamar Skinner. Interment will follow at Alabama Cemetery in Arcadia, LA under direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Farmerville, LA.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
Jackie was born on March 29, 1943 in Dallas, TX, and passed away on December 11, 2019 in Shreveport, LA. She served on the Sparta Groundwater Conservation District and was Past President of the Union Parish Chamber of Commerce. Jackie was also a member of Alabama Baptist Church in Arcadia, La. She was known for her smile, her love of life, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elinor Rebecca Hardin Saxon, and father, Cleve Harold Saxon, sisters, Cheryl Saxon Hood, Judith Gail Knowles, and step-son Danny Perritt.
Left behind to cherish her memory her husband, Billy Perritt of Farmerville, LA; children, Renee Jones (Matt) of Downsville, LA; Roni Jones (Brad) of Farmerville, LA; step-children, Don Perritt (Wendy) of Houston, TX; Dianna McKnight of Arcadia, LA; Delaine Walker (Kent) of Shreveport, LA, sisters, Linda Halley, Mildred Frost, Mary Butler, and Vickie Cummings, brothers, Cleve Harold Saxon Jr., and Robert Clayton Saxon; 6 grandchildren, Tori, Olivia, Blade, Dillon, Alex, and Lilly and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Memorials may be made to a in Jackie's name.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at ww.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019