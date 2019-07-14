|
|
Jacob M Monroe
- - Jacob M Monroe passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in Shreveport, LA, at the age of 88. A Memorial Service will be planned in the future.
Jacob was born on September 18, 1930, to Raymond and Gladys Monroe (who preceded him in death) born and raised in Alexandria, LA. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the Air Force for four years to serve in the Korean War. After honorable discharge he attended ULL where he met the love of his life (who preceded him in death), Marie Janelle Faulk. They were happily married for 43 years. He was a supervisor for the USDA Grain Inspection Division for 30 years. He was an avid gardener, a masters level domino player, and an Air Force Ping Pong Champion.
We will miss his zest for life, his great sense of humor, his laughter, his easy going disposition and his smile.
Jacob is survived by his sister Patsy Sweeden of Texas, two daughters; Gina (Glenn) Brown of Florida, Pamela Monroe of Oregon; one son, Craig (Denise) Monroe of Shreveport...along with 5 grandchildren; Justin and Brook Panneck, Lindsey Eason, Jacob Davison, Lauren Monroe and 7 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Spring Lake Nursing Home and Regional Hospice for their passionate care. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times on July 14, 2019