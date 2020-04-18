|
Jacqueline Brandon Rigby
Shreveport - Jacqueline Brandon Rigby died April 16, 2020, in Village Health Care at The Glen in Shreveport after a long and hard-fought battle with dementia. She was 90 years old. A celebration of her life will be held when public gatherings are once more allowed.
Jackie's loving husband, Kenneth Rigby, died in October 2011, shortly after they celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary. Also predeceasing Jackie were her mother, Lucille Gibbs Evans; her brother, Herbert Kilkenny Brandon; and her sister, Jeannine Brandon Raye. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda C. Rigby of Apex, NC; and sons, K. Wayne Rigby of Clifton Park, NY; and R. Glen Rigby (wife Deena) of League City, TX. Jackie has four grandchildren: Colin R. Craib of Washington, DC; Anna Rigby of New York City; and Benjamin and Olivia Rigby of League City; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
Jackie was born in Shreveport on December 21, 1929, the daughter of James M. Brandon and Lucille Gibbs Brandon; she never knew her father. However, growing up in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana, a town the Gibbs family helped found, she was surrounded by extended family. Jackie, her mother, brother, sister, and at various times her grandfather and great-grandfather (a Civil War veteran) lived in the house her great-grandfather built in the 1870s.
That house had no running water, electricity or other modern amenities. Nonetheless, Jackie always recalled those years with great fondness, when she could roam free, ride horses bareback, go all summer without wearing shoes (except for church on Sunday), and follow her beloved grandfather, James Needham Gibbs, to his building jobs in town, where Jackie had the important job of bringing him his midday coffee.
When the family moved to Shreveport, Jackie attended and graduated from Fair Park High School. She was an active member of Cedar Grove Methodist Church, singing in the choir. It was there that she met her future husband, Ken.
Jackie entered Louisiana Tech in the late forties, the first member of her family to go to college. She proudly paid her own way, was elected a member of Phi Beta Kappa and received a degree in elementary education. Later, she would earn a master's degree in education. She and Ken married in 1951 when he finished LSU Law School, and she was briefly a teacher at Barrett Elementary School. She quit teaching shortly after the birth of their first child.
The family were members of Cedar Grove Methodist until they moved to the Pierremont area, where they became long-time members of St. Luke's United Methodist Church. With all three children in college, Jackie became very active in PEO, a philanthropic organization for women's education. She was Louisiana state president from 1986 to 1987 and then served on the PEO International Peace Scholarship committee. She and Ken became members of First United Methodist Church and then Broadmoor United Methodist, where they were very active in educational and volunteer activities. Jackie thought nothing of cooking and serving a sit-down dinner for 50 people in their home.
A dedicated wife and involved mother, her home was always important to Jackie and was beautifully decorated and immaculately kept. She was an active book club member for decades and passed her lifelong love of reading on to her children. Reading was such an important part of her identity that in her later years, Jackie always had a book or magazine in hand, even after she'd lost the ability to understand what was written there.
She and Ken traveled all over the United States and the world, including the USSR, Israel, the Middle East, most of Europe, Egypt, and China.
After Ken's death in 2011, Jackie entered The Cottages at The Glen. The last two years of her life were spent in Village Health Care. Her family gives profound thanks for the excellent care she received in both facilities from an understanding, compassionate and endlessly patient staff. The family asks that anyone wishing to remember their mother consider a contribution to The Glen System Employees Benefit Trust Fund.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020