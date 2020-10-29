Jacquetta S WhisnerShreveport - Jacquetta Violet Smith Whisner died on Monday, October 26, 2020 after a lengthy illness.A private interment service was held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St. Mark's Cathedral, Dr. Rowena White officiated.Jacquetta was born September 5, 1924 in Long Beach, California. Her father worked as a roughneck in the oil fields building wooden oil derricks. The family moved back to Shreveport where Jacquetta graduated from Byrd High School, following which she attended LSU in Baton Rouge graduating with a degree in Arts and Sciences in 1944 and was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Jacquetta was a resident of Shreveport for many years before moving to Hawaii where she earned her Master of Social Work degree. Her new career took her to the Navaho Indian Reservation in Crown Point, NM. She returned to Shreveport and worked at the Overton Brooks VA Hospital from which she retired.Jacquetta was pre-deceased by her parents, Albert Alexander Smith and Jessie Fay Tubb Smith of Natchez, MS; her sister, Helen Smith Simmons and brother-in-law, William Duckett Simmons of Natchez, MS; husband, William Thomas Whisner, Jr. and her first husband and father of her children, Thomas Everett Strain, Jr. She is survived by her daughters: Carol Strain Clemons and husband, David John Clemons; Lynn Strain Yancey and husband, Stephen R Yancey, II. Grandchildren: Susannah Clemons Bicknell and husband, Harold R. Bicknell, III; Elizabeth Clemons Garrett and husband, Patrick Twain Garrett; Mary Catherine Clemons Lindenmayer and husband, Stephen Paul Lindenmayer; Amanda Clemons Johnson and husband, Harry Stafford Johnson; S. Richard Yancey, III and wife, Mary Martha Gaiennie Yancey and David Thomas Yancey. Great-Grandchildren: Caroline Frances and Harold Ryan Bicknell, IV; Mary Elizabeth, David Patrick and Lillian Grace Garrett; Jacob David, Lucy Fay and Elizabeth Anne Lindenmayer and Theresa Lynn Johnson.The devoted care and love of her faithful caregivers Dorothy Patterson, Consuela Taylor, Vicki Hughes, Emma Robinson and Rita Brewer permitted Jacquetta to remain in her home for the last years of her life.