Jaime "Amigo" Melchor Mejia
Benton, AR - Jaime "Amigo" Melchor Mejia, 69, of Benton, Arkansas passed away May 19, 2020. He was born January 25, 1951 in Chapultepec, Municipio de Patzcuaro, Michoacan, Mexico.
Jaime retired from Ben E. Keith foods and was so happy he didn't have to punch a time clock anymore. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Jaime loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed horse races and cooking outdoors.
Preceding Jaime in death are his father, Jose' Mejia, Sr.; and sister, Lilia Mejia Melchor.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of forty-four years, Alice Mejia of Benton, Arkansas; children: Jerri Mejia of Bossier City, Louisiana, Catherine Chapman of Bossier City, Jaime Mejia and wife Danielle of Benton, Jose' Mejia and wife Lisa of Benton, and Aniceto Mejia and wife Kelley of Bossier City; nineteen grandchildren: Ricky Cruz and wife Jessica, Alicia Schall and husband Tony, Kristen Mejia, Mykala Mejia, Jose' Sanchez, Noah Mejia, Kaden Mejia, Payton Mejia, Seth Mejia, Kaden Garrett, Mya Mejia, Cruz Mejia, Jack Mejia, Abby Mejia, Alexa Mejia, Kinley Mejia, Karmen Jo Free, Alice Marianna Mejia, and Angel Dale Mejia; eight great-grandchildren: Skyler, McKenzie, Cole, Kasen, Jake, Penelope, Elena, and James; mother, Maria Salud Melchor Lopez; siblings: Diocelina Mejia Melchor, Rodolfo Mejia Melchor, Efigenia Mejia Melchor, Maria Salud Mejia Melchor, Aniceto Mejia Melchor, Rosalia Mejia Melchor, and Jose Mejia Melchor; and a host of family members and friends who love Jaime, a.k.a. Amigo, and will miss him always.
Funeral service held at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 22, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 501 S. Border Street, Benton, Arkansas. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial following at Smith-Rosemont Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 2283, Benton, Arkansas 72018.
State of Arkansas Covid-19 directives will be followed. Face coverings recommended (not provided), and social distancing will be maintained.
Published in Shreveport Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020