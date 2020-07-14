1/1
James Adams Fullilove
1944 - 2020
James Adams Fullilove

Shreveport - James Adams Fullilove,76, was born on January 14, 1944 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Samford Christian Fullilove, Jr. and Isabelle Adams Fullilove and passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

He worked in real estate with his father, Sam Fullilove and Associates in Shreveport, eventually taking over the business and running it for several years. He decided to further his education and went back to school, earning his master's degree in Psychology. He began working as a Family Counselor at Mind Matters Counseling service, eventually opening his own practice. James loved to serve the Lord and was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church in Shreveport.

James is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Samford Christian Fullilove, III and Sherlyn Teer Fullilove. He is survived by his sons, Jim Fullilove, Jr. and wife, Eyim and Stephen Fullilove and wife, Heather and grandchildren, Rachel, Kayla, Jaeli and Levi.

Towards the end of his life he was very involved with Gideons International. The family suggest memorials may be made to Gideons International, www.gideons.org.






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
