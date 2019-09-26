|
James Allen Brunson
Shreveport - 1/30/1947 - 9/23/2019
James Allen Brunson, loving husband, father, and friend to many went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 23, 2019, at the age of 72. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service in his honor at Summer Grove United Methodist Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 28. The visitation will be at 10:00 AM, prior to the service.
James was born on January 30, 1947, in Minden, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wray Allen Brunson and Zelma Roberts Brunson Kilroy. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jan Haley Brunson; sister Helen Gann and husband Rodney of Minden, LA; daughter, Haley Brunson Clark and husband Gary of Shreveport; daughter, Summer Brunson Smith of Benton, LA; grandchildren, Anna Clair, Emme Suzanne, Ella Kate, and Charlie Wray; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
After four years of service in the U.S. Air Force, James had a successful career as a salesman in the HVAC business for many years. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with friends and family. His biggest passion was spending time with his soulmate, Jan, and his beloved dog Maggie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Summer Grove United Methodist Church or your organization of choice.
Published in Shreveport Times on Sept. 26, 2019