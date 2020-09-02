James Arthur Young
James Arthur Young of Shreveport, LA, passed away on August 27, 2020 at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona after a brief battle with Cancer.
James was born in Big Spring, TX on April 1, 1948 to Ray Nathaniel and Margaret Symm Young. He was the middle child of 5. James grew up across many of the small towns in the state of Texas. His father worked in the oil field 'chasing the oil' until James was a senior in high school when they eventually crossed the state line into Shreveport, LA. It was at Fair Park High School that he met Louise Cottrell on a blind date, who would later become his wife of 52 years. Ironically, both of their children, Jennifer and Joel, ended up meeting their spouses on blind dates as well.
After graduation from Fair Park High School in 1966, James worked at the Munitions plant in Karnack, TX. James joined the United States Air Force in February 1968 and then married Louise in April 1968, even though her daddy wasn't too sure about him!
James served his country proudly in Vietnam, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant specializing in creating and maintaining communication systems. After his service to his country, he returned stateside and graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 1974 with his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Upon graduation, James began his storied career as a Real Estate Appraiser in Monroe, LA. He and Louise moved to Shreveport in 1977 where he tirelessly built his commercial real estate appraisal and counseling business. James held the distinguished credentials of MAI and CRE. James loved his life, his family, his friends and the land. He has bought, sold and brokered land across the country, even in the week preceding his death.
James was active in many industry associations including the National Association of Realtors, where he earned the license of Realtor, Broker and CID; American Institute of Real Estate Appraisers - MAI; the American Society of Real Estate Counselors - CRE; Society of Real Estate Appraisers - President, Shreveport Chapter 1980; International Right of Way Association and Shreveport-Bossier Board of Realtors: Realtor, Broker, CID. James received the Master Windshield Appraiser award for his appraisal of the following properties while driving past them at a speed of not less than forty-five miles per hour, in the rain, viewing said properties through a foggy windshield: outhouse, cemetery, fall-out shelter, army barrack, shanty, flop house, trailer house, lean-to, dog house, croquet court, chicken yard and Quonset hut. This award remains proudly displayed on his office wall. James taught Real Estate Appraisal, both residential and commercial, at LSUS for several years. James was also active in many associations including but not limited to the Louisiana Forestry Association, National Association of Royalty Owners, Texas Forestry Association, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
James' interests were immeasurable. He was by nature a strong independent thinker who was successful at everything he did. He loved Louisiana and Texas, especially Caddo and Bossier parishes and the surrounding areas. James had this incredible intellect that spanned a wide array of subjects. He was sought out by family, friends and colleagues for his nuggets of wisdom.
If you had a legal question or thought, James quick to inform you that he was not a lawyer; yet, he was considered an expert in real estate and land management law. James frequently served as a consultant and expert in legal matters, in and out of the courtroom.
James has been instrumental in the development of numerous subdivisions in Caddo and Bossier Parish. He was an accomplished businessman and investor. He never met a piece of machinery he didn't like, unless it was too small! James' respect for the land fueled his buying and selling minerals, timber and timber land.
All who knew James considered him tough but fair. Beneath that tough exterior, James had a huge, kind heart. He loved to help people and never asked for anything in return. His answer when asked if it could be done was most often, "Absolutely". He has served as a mentor to countless friends and colleagues, many of whom have mentioned that they will miss his endless stories and his gifted way of telling them. Both family and friends will tell you that they could always count on James to help them figure it out! When you asked James for guidance, you knew he would think hard about it and produce numerous antidotes and recall even the slightest of details. If you told James something, he most often would be heard saying "Now, is that right?" while smiling. However, all who asked also knew that when he gave his opinion, his opinion was right and yours was wrong, it was no use to argue!
James loved to fish. The 'fishing with James' stories are endless and all involve some antics that ended with laughter. James built and stocked his own lake just so he and all 5 grandkids would have hours of fun on the water with plenty of willing fish. James respected the wildlife and loved to hunt, even though there are more stories of him watching rather than killing the biggest and best.
One of his favorite pastimes was lunch with friends. James had a list of favorite restaurants, location depending on where he was, what he was doing or where you wanted to meet! Of course, he knew the chefs, waiters, waitresses, staff, and owners. Ever the gentlemen, he made a point of conversing with all of them! But, he headed in the direction of Louise each day around 4:30, as supper was something the two shared daily.
James loved 'the girls'! Jessica, Julia and Jenna will tell you that they learned to drive at Granddaddys' Driving School. To clarify, driving school entailed a large amount of time in the truck in reverse while not looking back (mirrors only) and the fun of a side by side with no fear of a little mud. James spent hours with the girls teaching them how to sit and watch for wildlife, how to shoot a gun, and how to fish. Will will miss James' lively discussions of the Dallas Cowboys, law, economy, politics, and status of world. During his time together with Walker, they hunted, fished, ran all kinds of equipment, and spent each day enjoying each other's company.
James loved his grandkids. He never forgot a birthday, knew the name of every school and college, every field of study, every accolade and disappointment. They could count on him and Louise to show up!
James loved his life and he will be missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy Louise Cottrell Young; his daughter and her husband Jimmy and Jennifer Young Duvall and their children (who James called "the girls") Jessica, Julia, and Jenna Duvall of Frisco, TX; his son and his wife Joel and LeahAnn Young, and their children Will and Walker Bell of Shreveport, LA. His siblings and their families Ray and Carol Young of Austin, Texas; Barbara Young and Michael Screws of Pflugerville, TX; Earlene and Brian Lambeth of Round Rock, TX and Ricky and Amy Young of Georgetown, TX; Louise's brothers and their families Mark Cottrell of Atlanta, GA and James & Cindy Cottrell of Cypress, TX.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Ray Nathaniel and Margaret Symm Young and Louise's parents, Eugene and Ethel Matthews Cottrell.
The family will bury James in a private graveside service at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clarke Road Keithville, LA.
In lieu of flowers - please send a donation to a charity of your choice
in his honor or do something kind for someone and tell them a story of your time with James.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and Staff of the Mayo Clinic of Scottsdale, Arizona for the exceptional care and compassion, most especially to the nurses who consistently exemplified the art of nursing in all situations.