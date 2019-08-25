|
Dr. James August Becken
Shreveport - Jim Becken was born in Salem, Oregon, but was raised in Shreveport, Louisiana. As a young child Jim attended Catholic school, but in his teens transferred to Fair Park High School and graduated in 1957. His love for learning continued throughout his lifetime. Jim earned his doctorate at Northeast University, taught adult education classes, wrote adult education books, earned Educator of the Year Award, was a member of Phi Alpha Theta and numerous other professional organizations.
During the time Jim was attending college the Army decided it needed Jim Becken to serve and protect. So he proudly did and earned the award of the most outstanding trainee with letters of accommodation to boot. He then followed with the Army Reserves.
His love for learning gave him the desire to educate children. In 1961 Jim began teaching at Linwood Middle School where he remained for 7 years before becoming principal of Atkins Elementary School for 16 years. In 1984 Jim opened Turner Elementary School from which he retired in 1996 giving Caddo Parish Schools 35 years service.
Along life's way Jim always had an undying love for sports and recreation of all types for instance - fishing which took top priority. Give him 30 minutes notice and the challenge was on! He taught many a young man how to fish, thus, the proverb of Give a man a fish comes to mind! Handball, basketball, boxing, weightlifting, camping, baseball, golf, even gardening was on the list that Jim enjoyed. A little friendly competition was in his blood. So this led to his being surrounded by lifelong buddies that came along for the ride. And what a ride it was!
James August Becken passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 79.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jan Berry Becken; his "favorite" daughter, Rhonda Becken Johnson and husband, Randy Johnson; stepsons, John Adam Scheen; Ben Richard Scheen, Jr. and wife, Kristie Curtis Scheen; grandchildren, Bailey Scheen, Caleb Scheen, and Eli Scheen; and sister-in-law, Margie Becken.
Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Amy Lanfranc Becken; his father, William Henry Becken; his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. A.D. Lanfranc; and his brother, Eddie Bill Becken.
The family would like to thank Drs. David & Jordan Abdehou of Montclaire Parc and the devoted staff that cared for Jim while he resided there for the last year and one half. In addition Dr. Alan Borne (Our Superman) and his staff are truly appreciated for their caring and dedicated attention in all Jim's hospitalizations during the last few years of his life. Kindred At Home, thank you for your excellent services, so caring. To Gloria, Katrina, and Lillie our hearts are full. Jim loved you and appreciated every little thing you did for him and we did too. And to Walker Boggs, a special thank you for all the years of being more than a P.T. You always had TIME!
Funeral services for Jim will take place at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Centuries Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service.
Pallbearers are Lane Hunnicutt, Randy Johnson, Arthur Moore, Adam Scheen, Caleb Scheen, and Mark Sloan. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Crenshaw, Tommy Crenshaw, Eddie Dunn, and Donnie Ladotta.
JIM BECKEN: Very Calm - Self assured - Kind, but firm. A man who has the usual doubts and fears, anxieties and worries common to the human race. One who deplores very deeply rioting, violence, unpatriotic actions, etc… A man who loves God, country and home.
Published in Shreveport Times on Aug. 25, 2019