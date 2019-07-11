James B. Holder, Sr.



Stonewall, LA - James Holder, Sr. was born December 4, 1941 and went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019. James retired from the Shreveport Fire Department as District Chief after serving for 33 years. James was the son of J.P. and Vera Lee Holder.



He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jimmy Holder. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 56 years, Bernadine Holder; sons, Gregory Holder and wife Yumiko and Jeffrey Holder and daughter Madison; grandchildren, Ashley Jones, Jeremy Holder and wife Haley, Tyler James Holder, and Hunter Muse; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah Jones, Gabriel Jones, JR (Jeremy) Holder, Kylee Holder, and Braylee Holder.



The family would like to thank Dr. Tummala, Dr. Jackson, Regional Hospice, and Wendy, our very special niece.



Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel. Interment will follow at Gloster Trinity Cemetery in Gloster, LA. Published in Shreveport Times from July 11 to July 13, 2019