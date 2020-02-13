|
James Bailey, III
Shreveport - James Edwin Bailey, III , 80, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 following a valiant and brave battle with a lengthy illness. He never once complained. He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on March 4, 1939 to Alberta and James Edwin Bailey, Jr.
Edwin is survived by his children Eddie Bailey (Lindyne), Brook Bailey (Andrea), grandchildren Holden, Emaline, and Miles, sisters Ney Bailey, twin Brenda Owen, Kim Bailey, and furbaby-niece Midori. He also leaves a niece, Ashley Owen Reid (Dan), nephew, Jeffery Owen and treasured friend from high school Jerry Kennedy, whom he loved like a brother.
After high school, he enlisted in the army with a group of friends and was promised they would serve together. Edwin was stationed in Germany and did not see those friends again until out of the service! His career progressed from manager of a finance company to Vice President of a bank. In later years he enjoyed the sociability of supervising floor games at Horseshoe Casino. Among his attributes, Edwin will be remembered for his quick wit, friendliness, always remembering someone's name and going out of his way to say hello to them, and for his thoughtfulness in acknowledging birthdays and special occasions. When his mother was in Assisted Living, he visited her nearly every day for several years.
The family would like to thank Dr. Zweig and also the caring staff at PAM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ed's favorite causes: Parkinsons Research, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Foundation, CRU (Campus Crusade for Christ where his sister Ney has faithfully served for 59 years!).
Private services will be held for family members.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020