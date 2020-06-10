James Barnes Fair, Jr.
Shreveport - The son of James Barnes, Sr. and Irene Woodby Fair, Jim was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee on December 21, 1932. He left this life on June 2, 2020 due to Covid-19.
After high school graduation and during the Korean Conflict, Jim enlisted in the US Air Force at the age of 17. After completing his service at Barksdale Air Force Base he made Shreveport his home.
Jim marries and became the father of two daughters, along with their mother Garcia Lee Feazel Fair, they gave the girls a happy, loving life, full of extended family and friends. Jim worked at Delta Airlines for 15 years. Preferring the outdoors, he spent several years as a long haul truck driver, then found his career and retirement with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department.
Jim married Doris Godwin Hight on October 14, 1988. They shared years of love and happiness. Theirs was a fun, active life of rodeos, trail rides, motorcycle trips and camping in the mountains. Doris's family became his family. Doris will truly miss Jim. His blue eyes and boyish charm sometimes lead to mischief. He had a lifelong love of anything you could ride on or in. We learned not to get too attached to anything. He would quickly sell it for a good price.
Finding his relationship with the Lord 22 years ago, he faithfully read the Bible cover to cover each year.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Doris's children, Tammy Hight Gaston, John Todd Hight, and her grandson, Todd, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Doris, children, Denise Fair, Patti Fair Maniscalco and husband Joby, sister, Venita Maxwell, granddaughters, Holli Lewis (Eric), Casey Meshell and Abbie McConnell (Marc) great grandchildren, Cobey, Cole, and Ace.
Also surviving Jim are Doris's family, son Barry Hight, , and her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Services will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Centuries Memorial Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Howard Hall of Shreveport Baptist Temple. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM with funeral services at 2:00 PM.
Jim had a 13 year Diagnosis of Alzheimer's. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research or a charity of your choice.
Pallbearers are Joby Maniscalco, Eric Lewis, Cole Lewis, Daniel Hight, Travis Hight, and John Tyler Hight. Honorary Pallbearers
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 15, 2020.