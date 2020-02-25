Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Blocker


1937 - 2020
James Blocker Obituary
James Blocker

Shreveport, LA - James Wesley Blocker age 82, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and friends in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Mr. James was born to John Wesley and Ethel Blocker on November 6, 1937 in Hamburg, Arkansas. After graduating from Hamburg High School in 1955, he moved to Shreveport, LA and began working in the construction industry. He married the love of his life, Sharon Blocker on December 13, 1968. In 1978 he founded his own construction company, which later became The Blocker Company, Inc. He was a devout Christian, loving husband, father, and a true friend. He was known for his generosity and was an active member and Deacon in his church, Bethel Assembly of God. He spent many years traveling to rodeos and horse shows with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Rose-Neath Southside Chapel, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Bethel Assembly of God, 5801 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA. Pastor Ray Holman will be officiating the service. Graveside services will follow at Forest Park West Cemetery, 4000 Meriwether Rd, Shreveport, LA.
Published in Shreveport Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
