James "Gary" Booker



Shreveport - James "Gary" Booker, age 67 of Shreveport, LA, passed away suddenly in an accident with his father on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Services will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church Shreveport in the Memorial Garden.



James "Gary" Booker was born January 22,1953 in Center, TX to James Julyn and Sadie Rae Windham Booker. After graduating from high school Gary proudly served in the United States Navy in the Nuclear Power Program, Machinist Mate E6 for 6 years and as a Lieutenant Commander in the Medical Corps Reserve. Dr. Booker received his medical degree in 1984 from LSU Medical School in Shreveport. He completed his psychiatric residency in 1988 and then went on to complete a Geriatric Fellowship at St. Louis Medical School in 1990. Three years later he was named the title of Director of Psychiatry Professor at LSU Health Science Center in Shreveport. Dr. Booker opened his private practice in 1997 where he developed relationships and lifelong friends with his patients. Dr. Booker was passionate about mental illness, his Shreveport Community, and loved research as a way to find better treatment options for his patients. He will be greatly missed by his colleagues, students, residents, patients, and his nurse of 21 years. At the time of his death he held the title of Director of Emergency Psychiatry and Consultation Liaison, and Associate Professor at Ochsner's LSU.



He is survived by his mother, Sadie Booker, wife, Ruth Martin Booker, daughters, Dr. Anne Booker, and Emily Booker, sister Charlotte Barber and husband James, and brother Greg Booker, along with a neice and nephews. Preceded in death is his father James Julyn Booker.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LSU Medical School in care of David Lewis, MD, LSUHSC Foundation, memorial for Dr. J. Gary Booker, or Community Foundation Alzheimer's Support Fund, memorial for J. Gary Booker, MD.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store