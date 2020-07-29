1/1
James Brown Jr.
{ "" }
Mr. James Brown, Jr.

Shreveport - Graveside service for James Foster Brown Jr.,64, will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday July 31, 2020 at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Keithville, LA. The viewing of the body will be at 10:00AM to 4:00PM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home. James attended Word of God Ministries, under the leadership of Pastor James McMenis until his illness and death. James Foster Brown was born October 31, 1955 in Shreveport, LA to the late Foster Brown Edward Young and Maple Stephens Young Brown.

He attended Word of God Ministries under the leadership of Pastor James McMenis - until his illness and death. He graduated from Woodlawn high School Class of '74 then entered the U.S. Air Force. For over 30 yrs, James worked as an LPN at LSU Medical Center and other medical facilities throughout Shreveport.

James passed away on July 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by: both parents, (1) sister, Georgia Y. Warfield, and (2) brother, Harvey D. Stephens and Edward "Bubba" Young.

James leaves in mourning (1) sister, Lucille Y. Mack (Shreveport, LA); (1) brother, Calvin Brown (Shreveport, LA); (1) auntie, Clara Pitts (Shreveport, LA); (1) uncle, Howard Stephens (Kilgore, TX); hosts of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

"And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also."

John 14:3






Published in Shreveport Times from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street
Shreveport, LA 71101
318-222-8010
