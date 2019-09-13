|
|
Dr. James "Jim" Byron Weyman
Shreveport, LA -
Dr. James "Jim" Byron Weyman, dentist and lifelong resident of Shreveport, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was born November 25, 1926 in Shreveport, the son of Robert H. and Goldie Benbow Weyman. He was educated at A.C. Steere Elementary School and C.E. Byrd High School where he graduated in 1943. He attended Kemper Military Junior College in pre-dentistry from 1943-1944. He was a member of the color guard and lettered in basketball and football.
He enlisted in the Army Air Corps Cadet program in 1944 hoping to fly P-38s. The war ended and he was sent to Erding, Germany to serve in the 8th Air Force supply depot from 1945-1946. Upon returning to Shreveport, he continued his education at Centenary College of Louisiana and graduated in 1949 with a B.S. degree in biology and chemistry. He entered Loyola School of Dentistry in New Orleans in 1949 where he earned his D.D.S. degree in 1953 and was president of Psi Omega dental fraternity. He practiced dentistry for over 60 years and retired in 2014.
Jim was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Shreveport, having served on the Administrative Board for many years, and was a board member of AVN. He was active in local, state and national dental organizations, a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity, Broadmoor Lodge 432 F&AM, a past member of Shreveport Country Club, East Ridge Country Club, Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club and Indoor Racquet Club. He was a charter and founding member of St. Luke's Methodist Church. He was one of the youngest boys to become an Eagle Scout in the United States at age 13. He enjoyed "Big Band" music, snow skiing, golf and model railroading. Jimmy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was one of a kind and had a personality that is truly unforgettable.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 63 wonderful years, Dooley Weyman; his parents, Robert Howard and Goldie Weyman. He is survived by his daughter, Carol Elizabeth Weyman of Dallas, Texas; son, Robert Howard Weyman and wife, Cheri, and grandson, Matthew Robert Weyman of Dallas, Texas.
A Memorial Service Celebrating the Life of Jimmy, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 in the Sexton Chapel (second floor in the Dawson Building), at First United Methodist Church, Shreveport, LA. Officiating will be Dr. Pat Day, with a reception to follow in the Parlor. A private graveside service will be held prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 500 Common St., Shreveport, LA 71101 or to the charity of donor's choice.
Published in Shreveport Times from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019