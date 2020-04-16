Services
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
(318) 949-9415
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Airline Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Hill Crest Cemetery
Haughton, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tharp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. "Jim" Tharp Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. "Jim" Tharp Sr. Obituary
James D. "Jim" Tharp, Sr.

Bossier City - James D. Tharp, Sr., 78, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.

He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Mrs. Georgeanne Elizabeth Allen Tharp; his children, Sandy Tharp Templeton and husband Billy of Doddridge, AR, Paula Tharp Maynor and husband Jamie of Shreveport, LA, and Jay Tharp of Bossier City, LA.

A family service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton, LA. officiated by Jim's pastors, Bro. Harrell Shelton and Bro. Terry Young. For all of his friends and church family, we are having a special procession, which will start at 1:30 p.m. leaving from Airline Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to escort him to his final resting place and remain in your vehicles at the cemetery to watch the entire service on your handheld device that will be streaming live via Airline Baptist Church beginning at 2:00 p.m.

To offer condolences to the family and sign the online guest book, please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -