Springhill - Funeral services for Mr. James Danny Bolton, age 67, will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, July 1, 2019, at Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, Springhill, LA, with Rev. G.R. Collier officiating. Interment will follow in Springhill Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA. Mr. Bolton was born on December 11, 1951 to James Donald "Don" and Frankie Sexton Bolton in Springhill, LA and passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Springhill. Danny was a lifetime resident of Springhill, who never met a stranger, and wore many hats, from Fireman, Policeman, Hunter, Fisherman, and most of all Cowboy. He loved music, especially that of Elvis, and enjoyed many things; but what we would like for you to know is that he was born a gentle soul and lived a happy, carefree life. Everyone that ever met him walked away with joy in their hearts. Danny had a special family at Bell Oaks, Inc. where he lived many years at the Oak Haven Home. He worked at the Oak Works Sheltered Workshop, loved bowling with the Sunshine Bowlers, and participating in The Special Olympics. He loved his Bell Oaks family and the love and care he received there will be remembered always. He is survived by his two sisters, Donna Bolton Jenkins and husband Kenneth of Baton Rouge, LA, Kathy Bolton Thompson and husband Jet of Springhill, LA; niece, Jessica Jenkins-Spangler and husband Brad of Slaughter, LA; nephew, Brandon Jenkins and wife Leah of Baton Rouge, LA; great niece, Sophie Spangler of Slaughter, LA; two great Nnphews, Hudson Spangler of Slaughter, LA, Mason Hernandez of Baton Rouge, LA; and a Special Friend, Delton Nail of Springhill, LA; Mr. Bolton was preceded in death by father, James Donald "Don" Bolton, mother, Frankie Sexton Bolton, sister, Sherry Janice Bolton. Pallbearers will be; Gary Sullivan, Jerry Lay, Will Lynd, Tommy Arnold, Carrington Rankin, Matt Davis, Michael Morse, and Billy Rasberry, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be the Gentlemen of Oak Haven, Tommy Crittenden, Kendall Burns, Danny Wells, Stevie Graham, and James Davidson. Sign our online guest book at www.baileyfuneralhome.net
Published in Shreveport Times on June 30, 2019