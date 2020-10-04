James Dewayne StephensonBenton - Born on April 22, 1942, James Dewayne Stephenson passed into the arms of our Savior on October 2, 2020 in Shreveport, Louisiana. A long-term resident of Benton, Louisiana, Dewayne loved to hunt, fish, and was an avid reader. He adored his family and lived vicariously through the adventures and success of his children and grandchildren. Dewayne was a member of the Pentecostals of Bossier City and retired from a long career as an electrician.He was preceded in death by his parents James Thomas Stephenson and Ardis Simmons Stephenson. Surviving him is his loving wife of 60 years, Margaret Hill Stephenson, daughter Rebecca (Becky) Jeffers (Kerry Jeffers), son James Dewayne (Wayne) Stephenson, Jr, sister Karen Kaylor (Garland Kaylor), brother Ray Stephenson (Theresa Stephenson), uncle Buddy Simmons (Gloria Simmons), grandchildren Morgan Rae Hernandez (Andrew Hernandez), Lindsey Bruce, Cody Stephenson (Cindy Stephenson) and Cade Stephenson, great-grandchildren Annabelle, Abigail, Austin, Alijah and Alivia Hernandez, and numerous nephews and nieces.Services will be held to celebrate the life of Dewayne Stephenson at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Mausoleum Chapel at Hill Crest Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Jerry Dean of The Pentecostals of Bossier City. The family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service.Per the family's request, please observe social distancing guidelines and facemask requirements.