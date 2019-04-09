James Donald Marshall, II



Shreveport - Mr. James Donald Marshall, II, 70, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Overton Brooks VA Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 pm on Wednesday, April 10, at Osborn Funeral Home. Graveside services will begin at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Bethsaida Cemetery in Ida, LA. Officiating will be Rev. Jerry Means of Ida United Methodist Church.



Mr. Marshall was born at Barksdale Air Force Base, grew up in Fremont, CA, and was a resident of Shreveport, LA for 36 years. Right after high school graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Viet Nam. When he returned, he graduated from San Jose State University where he played football. He lived the last thirty-five years of his life with the love of his life, Melinda and her two children, whom he thought of as his own. He always expressed thanks for the family that he became a member of. For eighteen years, he enjoyed being Santa for hundreds of children. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, doing art work, and was an ardent LSU and Saints fan.



Mr. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, James Donald Marshall and Marion Crank Marshall. He is survived by his wife, Melinda Phares Marshall; step daughter, Heidi Hottes Arenivas; step son, Jake Hottes and wife, Laura; and four grandchildren, Nolan David Sanderson, Anna Bethany Sanderson, Ashley Camille Arenivas and Austin Bonner Arenivas.



The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to an animal rescue organization, Ida Methodist Church, or the organization of the donors' choice.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Overton Brooks VA Hospital for the excellent service provided to Mr. Marshall over the years.