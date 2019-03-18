|
James Donald Reeves, TSGT(R), USAF
DeBerry, TX - TSGT(R) James D. Reeves passed away 15 March 2019 at 1AM in his home in DeBerry, Texas. He was born in Gandy, Loiuisana May 13 1936 to Joyce Cotton and Gertrud Reeves.
Visitation is at Centuries Funeral Home on 21 March 2019 from 5pm till 7pm. Funeral Service is at Christ Lutheran Church located at 290 Idema, Shreveport, Louisiana, 22 March 2019, 9:00 AM followed with the Burial Service at Northwest Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery located in Keithville Loiusiana where he is laid to rest. He was born during the Depression and learned the value of hard work at an early age. In 1954, after a year serving in the Loiusiana Army National Guard, and United States Naval Reserve, he enlisted in the United States AirForce and served 22 years in Germany, South Korea, Greenland, Netherlands, and United States, he retired in 1976 as a TSGT and returned to Loiusiana to live close to his family. In 1978 he was hired by GE and worked as a coil winder until 1996, after 18 years, then he retired from his second career and did what he always wanted to do and that was own a plot of land and a be a steward of God's creation.
He is preceded in his death by his parents Joyce Cotton and Gertrud Reeves, and Uncle James Reeves, Mammie Reeves, Otis and Mary Owens. Pastor Perry Culver is officiating the Funeral and Burial Service and the United States Air Force is providing the Honor Guard. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sigrid S. Reeves, his son and wife Michael James Reeves and Rene Nader Reeves, 3 grandsons, Jonathan Michael, Christopher James and his wife Brandi Lynn, and Aaron Joseph Reeves, along with a great grandson Cade James Reeves. He is also survived by 2 sisters Dianne and her husband James Long and Teresa Reeves along with Cousins Charles and Debbie Broussard and their daughter Aimee and her husband John with their daughter Katie Ogden and Niece Lisa Somers and her daughter Mandie and her husband Casey Rhymes and their 2 boys Hudson and Paxton.
The Pallbearers are Charles Broussard, Robert Thomas, Jonathan Michael Reeves, Christopher James Reeves, Aaron Joseph Reeves, and Mark Meschell. Honorary Pallbearer is Cade James Reeves.
The family requests that any memorials be made to Christ Lutheran Church, LCMS. The family thanks all the medical staff of Willis-Knighton Hospital and Jerry Neel the Hospice nurse for TSGT(R) Reeves.
Published in Shreveport Times on Mar. 18, 2019