James E. Brown
Monticello, AR - James E. Brown, age 100 of Monticello, Arkansas passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello. He was born March 15, 1919 in the Montongo Community in Drew County, AR to the late George Thomas Brown and Peggy Cameron Brown.
He was a retired farmer, educator and owner of Brown's TV and Appliances. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Monticello. Mr. Brown received a BSE in Agriculture, Math and Science from Arkansas A & M (now University of Arkansas at Monticello) before teaching math at Star City and Wilmar. He served in the Army/Air Corp in Guam during World War II in the Pacific Theatre. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Hope Taylor Brown; one grandson, Kenneth Kelly; two sisters, Hazel Brown Young and Bonnie Brown Chowning; and one nephew, Jim Young.
Survivors include one son, James Taylor Brown and wife Joyce of Shreveport, LA; three daughters, Peggy Brown Kelly of Monticello, Judy Brown Selig and husband Butch of Benton and Betty Brown Reed and husband Paul of Conway; four grandsons, Tim Kelly (Virginia), Brian Kelly (Terri), Jason Brown (Angie) and Matt Clark (Jamie); two granddaughters, Amy Monroe (Brian) and Brooke Gardner (Chad); two nephews, Dr. Ed Young (Martha) and Dr. John Chowning (Penny); nieces, Debbie Thomas (Clay) and Katy Young; sixteen great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service was held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Stephenson-Dearman Chapel with burial to follow in Campground Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements by Stephenson-Dearman Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.stephensondearman.com.
Published in Shreveport Times on Apr. 25, 2019