James E. "Jimmy" Marsalis, Jr.Athens, LA - James Egan "Jimmy" Marsalis, Jr., age 69, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, May 29, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Egan Marsalis, Sr., and Katie Mae Wasson Marsalis; brother-in-law, Marcus Edward Cooper, Jr.; sister-in-law, Minette Goff; and nephew Marcus Edward Cooper, III.Jimmy is survived by his precious, loving wife of nearly 46 years, Genie Miller Cooper Marsalis; daughter Meagan Ardis Marsalis Stephenson and husband Clint of Dubach, LA; son Mitchell Brandon Marsalis and wife Beth of Athens, LA; five grandchildren were the light of his life and he loved them "BIG!" James Maddox Marsalis, Avery Mitchell Marsalis, Emma-Claire Stephenson, Alan-Michael Stephenson and Anna-Grace Stephenson loved their Papaw and will miss him dearly; He is also survived by two brothers, Dennis Joe Marsalis and wife Donna, and Lovic Ardis Marsalis and wife Karen; sister-in-law, Anne Brandon Cooper Dyer and husband Ross; brother-in-law, Thomas Rowland Cooper and wife Marcy; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.Jimmy was born in Homer, LA, on October 10, 1950. He lived his life serving his God, family, community and agriculture! Jimmy was a true servant in our community volunteering to make it a better place to live. He was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Athens where he served faithfully as an elder.A graduate of Athens High School and Louisiana Tech University, "Mr. Marsalis" spent 32 years touching many young lives in Claiborne Parish while teaching agriculture and science and serving as a 4-H leader for the parish. During his education career, he was awarded the Outstanding Teacher of the Year for the D'arbonne Soil and Water conservation District.If you knew Jimmy, you knew he had a huge heart for serving others. He volunteered for many community and state organizations. He served as President of the Claiborne Parish Farm Bureau Organization for over 40 years. During this time he was elected and served four years as the District 1 board member for the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors. Jimmy also served on the Louisiana Livestock Brand Commission and the Sparta Aquifer Commission. He was also elected president of the boards of The Presbyterian Village, Claiborne Parish Fire District 5 and Trailblazer RC&D. He served as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for Claiborne Parish for many years.Jimmy, "Farm Boy" was most proud of his family farm where he was raised. The Marsalis farm was passed down through four generations and has been operated continuously for over 120 years. This farm was recognized at the 2019 Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation Convention as a Louisiana Century Farm. Farming allowed him to be a part of the Claiborne Parish Cattleman's Association where he and his wife were named Cattle Producers of the Year in 2007. Jimmy was also a Louisiana Master Farmer.A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Cemetery in Athens, LA. Officiating the service will be Rev. John McClelland and Bro. Perry Anderson. Serving as pallbearers will be Blake Marsalis, Justin Marsalis, J.T. Adams, Lloyd Dodson, Lee Faulk and Chris Perry.Honorary pallbearers are members of the Claiborne Parish Farm Bureau Board, Claiborne Parish Fire District 5 Board, Cary R. Cooper, H. Ross Dyers, Jr., Sam Dowies, Ron Clements, Jimmy Wade Harmon, Clay Johnson, Ellzey Simmons, Jimmy Williams, and Lonnie Winzer.The family would like to thank Dr. Cliff Salmon, Dr. Camille Wise, the staff of Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, Presbyterian Village, Willis-Knighton Bossier, Promise Rehabilitation Bossier, Magnolia Home Health, and St. Joseph Hospice for their specialized care given. And the family would like to give thanks to a special angel, Angel Smith for her devoted care and attention.In lieu of flowers honoring Jimmy, his family suggests memorials be made to Salem Cemetery Association, PO Box 152, Athens, LA 71003 or Athens Presbyterian Church, PO Box 24, Athens, LA 71003.A memorial service celebrating the life of Jimmy will be at a future date for family and friends.7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 8 Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.2 Timothy 4:7-8