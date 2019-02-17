|
|
In Loving Memory of
Dr. James Edmond Moreland, Sr.
"Goodbyes are only for those who love with their
eyes. Because, for those who love with heart and
soul, there is no such thing as separation."
A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life and
Influence of
Dr. James Edmond Moreland, Sr.
Thursday February 21st, 2019 at 4:00pm
Reception and Hors D'oeuvers to follow
St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral
908 Rutherford St, Shreveport, LA 71104
The Reverend D. Seth Donald Officiating
Jarrett Follette Organist
Please make plans to join his closest friends, his many prior students and fellow teachers of Captain Shreve High School, the Clergy and Cathedral Choir of St. Mark's, and many others who knew and loved him for this special service to share stories, limericks, and laughter as we honor the life and memory of "Doc." Any memorial gifts should be directed to the St. Mark's Cathedral Choir.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 17, 2019