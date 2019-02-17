Resources
A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life and

Influence of

Dr. James Edmond Moreland, Sr.

Thursday February 21st, 2019 at 4:00pm

Reception and Hors D'oeuvers to follow

St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral

908 Rutherford St, Shreveport, LA 71104

The Reverend D. Seth Donald Officiating

Jarrett Follette Organist

Please make plans to join his closest friends, his many prior students and fellow teachers of Captain Shreve High School, the Clergy and Cathedral Choir of St. Mark's, and many others who knew and loved him for this special service to share stories, limericks, and laughter as we honor the life and memory of "Doc." Any memorial gifts should be directed to the St. Mark's Cathedral Choir.
Published in Shreveport Times on Feb. 17, 2019
