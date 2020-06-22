The Final Salute
Brothers and Sisters-in-Arms, Military men and women down through the centuries, have traditionally exchanged Hand Salutes as a sign of recognition and as a way to render courtesy and respect one to another.
This Hand Salute is the last that we shall render to James (Jim) Edward Carlton, Jr/ our Brother-in-Arms. To his family it symbolizes the love and respect that we have for Jim. To Jim it is rendered as a symbol of honor and gratitude to thank him for the devoted and selfless service he rendered to his country during WW-II while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Jim, we commend you for your honorable military service. You are a true patriot, who served with honor and distinction. You upheld the finest qualities of an American patriot warrior: courage, commitment, generosity, sacrifice, love and devotion to family and country. You were a true friend. We bid you a sad farewell. You will be dearly missed from among our ranks. Be at Ease. Rest in Peace.
On behalf of the 881 military veteran Legionnaires of Lowe-McFarlane Post 14 of the American Legion in Shreveport and the 227 veterans of VFW Post 4588 in Bossier City, Louisiana, we extend our sympathies and our condolences to Jims family and loved ones.
Sean Armstrong, Commander, American Legion Post 14
5315 South Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA 71109
Ron Delaney, Commander, VFW Post 4588
1004 Jeter Street, Bossier City, LA 71112
For the Commanders, Carroll R. Michaud
James Edward Carlton Jr.
James Edward Carlton Jr. (Jim) peacefully passed to be with his Lord on June 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Kingsville, Texas and the family soon moved to Cuero, Texas where he graduated from high school and lettered in five sports. He then enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in China. After being discharged, he graduated from Texas A&M '49. As an avid fan of Texas A&M sports, he and wife Talu always attended games home and away.
Jim worked for Magcobar Drilling Fluids in Texas, Illinois and Canada before being transferred back to Texas. He married Talu Sitterle of Cuero, Texas and during their marriage lived in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma and after a long career with Dresser Magcobar Industries as Division Manager, retired in Shreveport.
Jim was an avid golfer. His love for the game began when he was 12 years old and played as long as he was able. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church Shreveport, Louisiana and a past member of The Petroleum Club, East Ridge Country Club and a past chairman of The Oil Men's Golf Association.
Jim was predeceased by his parents and grandsons, Little Jimmy Carlton and Dirk Miller Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Talu; sons, Jimmy (Jeri), Tim (Kathy), John (Paulette); grandchildren, Carrie Hampton (Dave), Chase Carlton (Addie) and McCall Carlton; great grandchildren, Jayson and Walker Hampton, Jacob, Riley and Logan Carlton and Dallas Hudson.
There will be a family graveside service at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero, Texas at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church, Shreveport, Louisiana or charity of choice.
Special thanks to friends, Lamar Hodges, Bill Murphy and Bill Thompson, and the caregivers at Health Center at Live Oak and Regional Hospice.
James Edward Carlton Jr. (Jim) peacefully passed to be with his Lord on June 17, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Kingsville, Texas and the family soon moved to Cuero, Texas where he graduated from high school and lettered in five sports. He then enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in China. After being discharged, he graduated from Texas A&M '49. As an avid fan of Texas A&M sports, he and wife Talu always attended games home and away.
Jim worked for Magcobar Drilling Fluids in Texas, Illinois and Canada before being transferred back to Texas. He married Talu Sitterle of Cuero, Texas and during their marriage lived in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma and after a long career with Dresser Magcobar Industries as Division Manager, retired in Shreveport.
Jim was an avid golfer. His love for the game began when he was 12 years old and played as long as he was able. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church Shreveport, Louisiana and a past member of The Petroleum Club, East Ridge Country Club and a past chairman of The Oil Men's Golf Association.
Jim was predeceased by his parents and grandsons, Little Jimmy Carlton and Dirk Miller Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Talu; sons, Jimmy (Jeri), Tim (Kathy), John (Paulette); grandchildren, Carrie Hampton (Dave), Chase Carlton (Addie) and McCall Carlton; great grandchildren, Jayson and Walker Hampton, Jacob, Riley and Logan Carlton and Dallas Hudson.
There will be a family graveside service at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero, Texas at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broadmoor Baptist Church, Shreveport, Louisiana or charity of choice.
Special thanks to friends, Lamar Hodges, Bill Murphy and Bill Thompson, and the caregivers at Health Center at Live Oak and Regional Hospice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.