James Elliott "Jim" Oliver, Sr.
James Elliott "Jim" Oliver, Sr., began his Heavenly rest on 25 December 2019. He was born in Wewoka, Oklahoma on 31 May 1936. He moved with his family to Shreveport, Louisiana in 1951 and graduated C.E. Byrd High School In 1954. After high school, Jim attended Louisiana State University In Baton Rouge, where he was a proud member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, from which he gained many life-long friends. He graduated with a degree in Engineering. He was at the famous football game when Billy Cannon made his incredible run. He loved all LSU sports, but his greatest joy came with LSU football. He was so proud of the 2019 team.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert Clifford Oliver and Leila Louise Petrie Oliver. He was also predeceased by his big brother, William C. "Bill" Oliver, the mother of his children, JoeAnn Cotton Oliver, and his second wife, Carol Strong Oliver.
Jim is survived by his son, James Elliott Oliver, Jr., his daughter, Terri Kay Oliver, and his step daughter, Teri Elizabeth Grantham. He is further survived by his younger brother, Jon T. Oliver and his wife Anne, and his sister-in-law, Paula Oliver, Bill's wife.
Jim also leaves on earth his beloved grandchildren: Molly Grace Adams, Cyrus Morgan Oliver, Sydney Gwynn Oliver, and Tobias Keenan Oliver. Jim is survived by his nieces, Ellen Oliver Lewis and Peggy Oliver Slack, and his nephews, Clifford Oliver and Patrick Oliver. They were so special to their "Uncle Jim". He is also survived by Carol Oliver's grandchildren: Benjamin Lonadier and Elliott Strong.
Jim loved to play golf, to paint, to do word puzzles, and to read. He enjoyed building almost anything. As a young man, he built and raced cars with his brothers. He could "engineer" anything.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Thursday, 2 January 2020, at 12:00 PM, at the Rose Neath Funeral Home, located at 2201 Airline Drive In Bossier City, with Dr. Mike Anderson officiating. Visitation begins at 11:00 AM there. After a graveside service, a reception will be held at Jim's beloved church, Haynes Avenue Baptist Church, at 610 Haynes Avenue, Shreveport.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that should you wish, please donate to .
Published in Shreveport Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020