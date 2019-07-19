|
|
James Ernest Brown
Coushatta, LA - James Ernest Brown, 76 years old, of Coushatta, Louisiana passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Christus Highland Hospital following a brief illness. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Coushatta followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM with Dr. Nathan Davis presiding, assisted by Dr. Hunter Brown and Reverend Truett Brown. Interment will be at the Liberty Cemetery in Martin, Louisiana.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Mae and Doris Lewis Brown; wife, Rita Burchfield Brown; brother, Lewis Hunter Brown; brothers-in-law Willie Robinson and Joe Dan Simpson; and his beloved dog "Copper." He is survived by children: Joel Brown and wife, Michelle of Kentwood, LA, Kelli Ford and husband Allen of Ruston, LA and Chris Brown of Shreveport, LA; sisters Wanda Brown Simpson and Sheryl Brown Robinson; sisters-in-law Charlotte Brown and Nelda Burchfield Morgan; Grandchildren Joel Brown, Jr., Heather Brown O'Quinn, Caleb Ford, Caitlyn Ford, and six great grandchildren. James also loved his nephews Michael Simpson and wife, Suzan, Truett Brown and wife, Tami, and Hunter Brown.
He was born June 10, 1943, in Coushatta, Louisiana. He grew up in Red River Parish and graduated from Coushatta High School as a member of the Class of 1961. Starting his career in the Food Industry at an early age, James was manager of the first McDonald's Restaurant in Shreveport. James was also known to appear as Ronald McDonald on many occasions. Later in his career he moved to Memphis where he was the owner and operator of BH&B Sales.
James will always be remembered as humorous, active, playful and loving but most importantly as a man of faith, perseverance and loyalty. Having accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior and baptized at a young age, James's faith was strong, and he loved serving his Lord. As a member of Janet Lane Baptist Church in Shreveport, James served as an ordained deacon for many years. He became a member of Summer Grove Baptist Church in Shreveport where he was active in the singles department and church choir. One of his most memorable trips was getting to sing at the Baptist Convention. After moving to Memphis, TN, James became a member of Bellevue Baptist Church where he met his loving wife, Rita.
James cherished retirement in his hometown of Coushatta. He became an active member of FBC serving as Sunday School Superintendent. He also served as a board member on the Red River Council on Aging. He enjoyed the Council lunches and card games with a special group of ladies in the afternoons. Many will remember James for his friendly welcome to Ed Lester Produce in the summers. Also, James was a fan of Riverdale Academy basketball traveling near and far to watch the Rebels.
Honoring James as pallbearers will be Joel Brown Jr., Caleb Ford, Daniel Simpson, Bob Lee, Randy Conklin, Curtis Nesbitt, and John Perkins.
Special thanks to Dr. Wyche T. Coleman, Jr. for his friendship and long-time care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the First Baptist Church TWB Fund, Post Office Box 465, Coushatta, LA 71019 or charity of donor's choice.
Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."
Published in Shreveport Times on July 19, 2019