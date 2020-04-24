|
James Evans
On Tuesday April 21, 2020 James Milton Evans, 69 years of age, passed away suddenly at home due to heart issues. He was the oldest child of Milton and Norma (Hoadley) Evans of Hattiesburg, MS. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and German with a minor in Military Science. He attained the Masters of Library Science from the U.S.M. James' first position was as the Librarian/ Media Specialist in the Moss Point School system where he served nine years. James became a Cataloger at the Prescott Memorial library, Louisiana Tech University in Ruston from 1984-1998. He was the Head of Technical Services and Systems Administrator at Grambling State University from 1998-2000. In 2000 Noel Memorial Library at LSU Shreveport hired him as Head of Technical Services until his retirement in 2018.
James married his love and best friend Peggy Lou (Bond) Schenk in 2005. His enjoyment of travel and reading created many adventures for both of them.
James is preceded in death by his parents Milton and Norma (Hoadley) Evans. He is survived by his wife Peggy Lou and two stepsons: Matthew Schenk, his wife Amanda, grandson Jacob Gillaspie and granddaughter Lailiana Schenk; also stepson Michael Schenk, his fiancée Wendy Gay and grandson Elijah.
His only sibling is Rosie (Evans) Stuart, her husband Tom and niece Anna. He had four aunts and one remaining uncle.
James had a brother-in-law Sam Bond, his wife Jackie and two nephews: Chris Bond, his wife Gergana and great nephew Alexander and nephew Jared Bond and his wife Hannah.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers please send checks to Christ United Methodist Church at 1204 Crabapple in Shreveport with a notation for "Common Ground" food program or send a donation to any local food bank of your choice in your area.
For full obituary please see Rose-Neath.com
Published in Shreveport Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020