James "Buddy" Farley BrewsterShreveport - A memorial service for James "Buddy" Farley Brewster a.k.a. Mr. B., 85, will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2500 Southside Dr., Shreveport, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Minister Ronnie Sanders.Mr. B., formerly of Karnack, Texas, was born on December 24, 1934 to Norman Farley Brewster and Lois Brewster in Ruston, Louisiana and passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020.Mr. B is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy, whom he was married to for 58 years; two infant grandsons, Keith's son, Dylan Brewster and Christina's son, Kyle Erhard; brother, Calvin Brewster and sisters, Miriam Armstrong and Barbara Mae Nunn. He is survived by three children, Keith Brewster, Christina Ruberry and husband, David, and Lenora Brewster-Swiger and husband, Ron, and one embraced daughter, Carmen Bell; grandchildren, Julie Bustos and husband, Christopher, Christopher Schiller and wife, Lisa, Shelby Erhard-Rappold and fiance, Richie, Heather Schiller and partner, Cody Allen, Shelby Havinga and husband, Jason and Ronny Ruberry and fiance, Carly Vendemia-Ruberry; great-grandchildren, Rhett Bustos, Cruz Bustos, Jackson Havinga, Addison Havinga and Emmett Allen; brother, Ross Brewster and sister, Mona Hayes.Mr. B was a machinist for several years before retiring and served in the U.S. Air Force in the 1950's.Mr. B's favorite pastimes were being in the Shreveport Gun Club, gardening, watching LSU football, watching old Western shows, family gatherings and mostly establishing his sense of humor and wisecrack comments to the next generation and his phrase was, "Fits Like A Sock on a Rooster." Buddy, Mr. B, Daddy, Grandpa, Grandpaw, Uncle and Friend has left an indelible mark in this community. His actions and memory leaves our world a brighter place.Many heartfelt thanks to families and friends for your kind words and positive thoughts and a special thanks to the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home staff for their caring and comforting support to our daddy during his time there.