James Garfield Brown, Jr.
James Garfield Brown, Jr. {Junior Boy} died peacefully on April 13, 2020 in Shreveport, La at the age of 74.
James Brown, Jr. is survived by his daughter Robin Brown and granddaughter Paityn Johnson, of Bossier City, LA. He is preceded in death by his mother Rosa Siah Brown, sisters Joyce and Vestine Brown.
James Brown Jr was born on October 24, 1945 Shreveport, LA to James G Brown Sr and Rosa Siah Brown. He graduated from Southern University with a degree in Political Science. James completed two combat tours in Vietnam and achieved the rank of Captain, during his honorable service in the the United States Army. He was awarded two Bronze Stars and multiple other medals for his heroic service during the Vietnam War.
In his civilian life, James Brown achieved success as a Project Manager for Johnson & Johnson Inc and as a Telecommunications Field Technician.
A graveside ceremony will be held at the St. James Baptist Church Cemetery in Minden, LA. A Memorial Service will be held at the earliest convenience. Condolences may be sent to Winnfield Funeral Home, 3701 Hollywood, Shreveport, La 71109, attention: Robin Brown.
