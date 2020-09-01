James Glen MyersJames Glen Myers, age 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020, at his home in Pelican, Louisiana. Glen was born on July 28, 1940, in Provencal, Louisiana to Rev. J. N. Myers and Mirial Roberts Myers. His family moved to Pelican in 1951when Bro. Myers became the pastor of the Pelican Baptist Church.Glen graduated from Pelican High School in 1958, and continued his education at Northwestern State College (now Northwestern State University) where he graduated with a degree in Math Education in 1962. He taught in Vinton, Louisiana before settling back in Pelican for a time as a dairy farmer. Glen and Kathleen Gallaspy married on July 21, 1962. After the birth of their two oldest children, Glen and Kathleen moved to Shreveport where Glen was an adjuster for Travelers Insurance for several years. The Myers were drawn back to Pelican in 1974, and Glen began teaching at his alma mater Pelican High School. He touched the lives of so many students, both as a math instructor and also as the shop teacher. During the 1984-85 school year Glen played a significant role in researching and compiling the materials for the history book Pelican---Our Home. He spent many hours with students at the parish court house teaching them how to use the available records, and he copied and preserved hundreds of photographs for the project. He retired from teaching in 2000.Glen was an active member of Pelican Baptist Church. He served for many years as the chair of the building and grounds committee. He was instrumental in the planning and constuction of the current sanctuary in 1967 and the fellowship hall in1978.Glen assisted over the years with the family farm operations, and baled hundreds if not thousands of rolls of hay. He had a fascination with tractors, both old and new. Glen developed a talent for woodturning and woodworking in general. He sawed and planed many cypress boards used in the construction of the family home.Country music was a favorite for Glen, dating back to the days of listening to the Louisiana Hayride on the radio. He was a talented guitar player, but was reluctant to let anyone see or hear him play. He enjoyed listening to many musicians, but Dolly Parton was the favorite.Glen was preceded in death by his parents and his son Robert Marshall Myers. He is survived by Kathleen, his wife of 58 years, daughter Leigh Ann Myers, son David Glen Myers and wife Paige, daughter-in-law Tammy Fisher Myers, grandchildren Emily Ann Pierite and husband Darrian, Mary Ellen Myers, Jacob David Myers and wife Raleigh, and Sydney Danielle Myers. He is also survived by his sister Ann Myers Schimmel and husband George, and other extended family members.A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 3, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pelican Cemetery. Bro. Mack Black, pastor of the Pelican Baptist Church, will conduct the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Alex Hesser, Darrian Pierite, Henry Touchton, Jacob Myers, Konner Parrie, and Mitchell Garlington.The family extends gratitude to Dr. Ben Leggio, to the staffs of Superior Hospice and Louisiana Home Care, and to the at home caregivers who helped so much in the final weeks of Glen's life.The family suggests that any memorial donations be given to the Clara Springs Baptist Camp, 4420 Hwy 177, Pelican, LA 71063.