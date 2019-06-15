|
|
James Gordon Adger
- - James Gordon Adger, 77, passed away at his home, Gold Point Plantation, on Wednesday June 12, 2019. A casual lakeside Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday June 16, 2019 at Gold Point Lake, 3720 Gold Point Road, Shreveport, LA 71107.
Jim was born in Shreveport on October 27, 1941 to William Gordon and Jamie Fitzsimons Adger. He was raised on the farm that his grandfather purchased in the 1920's. He was a graduate of Jesuit High School and LSU. Served as a Commissioned Officer 2nd Lieutenant US Army Infantry at Ft. Hood 5th BN, 6th Infantry Mechanized, 1st Armored Division. He then returned to his beloved Gold Point with his young family to begin his farming career raising cotton and Angus cattle.
Jim served as a member of The Shreveport Demoiselle Club, The Royal Order of Cotillion Jesters, Agurs Business Association, Ducks Unlimited. He was a former President of The Plantation Club, President of The Caddo Levee Board, Chairman of the Louisiana State Fair Livestock Committee, President of Caddo Parish Farm Bureau, and President of the Louisiana Cattlemans Association. He was awarded Caddo Parish Outstanding Young Farmer, was a Reserve Deputy for Caddo Sheriff's Office, and a previous co-owner of the Dixie Cotton Gin.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting (always with a Standard Poodle by his side). His passion started from a young age at his grandfather's ranch in San Pedro, TX, where he became a talented bow-hunter. He was an excellent host of the annual Gold Point southern style Dove Hunt. Jim enjoyed reading and old Western movies. His adventurous life included bull riding, sky diving, scuba diving, and deep sea fishing. He was fun and fearless and as most would say, one-of-a-kind. The love of the land he cultivated lives on through his grandchildren, who lovingly called him Pa Jim, and through his four daughters, who will always be proud to say "I'm a farmer's daughter."
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Gordon and Jamie Fitzsimons Adger; his wife of 38 years, Nancy Overdyke Adger, mother of his children; his sister, Sylvia Lila Adger; and Jaunette Cone Adger.
He is survived by his daughters: Valerie Adger Hoogland and husband Mike, Laura Leigh Adger White and husband Brady, Christine Adger Smith and husband Rob, Amy Adger Pizzolato and husband Scott; Grandchildren: John Adger Hoogland, Caroline Lee Hoogland, Hunter James Hoogland, Matthew Edward White, Jackson Adger White, Max Henry White, Catherine Roppolo Roberts and husband Giovanni, Christopher Anthony Roppolo, Brennan Scott Pizzolato, Blake Anthony Pizzolato, Annie Adger Pizzolato; Great granddaughter, Callie Rose Roppolo.
The Adger Family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to the loving, dedicated caregivers who made it possible for him to remain at home on the farm he dearly loved: Betty Knight, Bobby Budd, Shuyunica Davis, Victor Jackson, Jeanette Bonnette, Natasha Bonnette, and Lucita Jackson. Thank you to Dr. Robert Massingill and Christus Hospice for their support and care.
A very special thanks and eternal gratitude for the exceptional care from Lawrence Gardner, who not only developed a loyal bond with Jim but also has become a friend of the family.
Honorary Pallbearers are Rob Franks, Sandy Saunders, Kyh Allen, Andy Hodges, Lamar Hodges, Steve Prator, and Gordon Boogaerts.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Shreveport Times from June 15 to June 16, 2019