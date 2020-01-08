|
James "Dub" Hays
Castor - Funeral services for James Neal "Dub" Hays will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Castor Methodist Church in Castor, LA. Visitation will begin at 11:00 with the service following at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Old Castor Cemetery under the direction of Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, LA.
James was born May 22, 1927, in Castor, Louisiana, to John Spencer and Ruby Eudora White Hays. He passed away peacefully at his home on January 7, 2020. James graduated from Castor High School and then served in the U. S. Navy during WWII. After being honorably discharged, he attended Louisiana Tech University. He began his career with Texas Eastern Transmission as a control operator and retired after 30+ years.
James was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Roy, Ray, Wayne, Keith, Sunshine, Martha Nell and Betty, nephews Kenneth and Brian, and great nieces, Kim, Lindy and Hannah. He is survived by 18 nieces and nephews, 24 great nieces and nephews, and 24 great, great nieces and nephews.
James was proud of his family heritage in Castor and Bienville Parish. He was born in the home his father built and was happiest when he returned home. He considered being able to spend his final days there a true blessing. In 2016 he hosted a family gathering to celebrate the 100th anniversary of his parents' marriage and construction of their home. He loved family beyond measure and spent time and celebrated with them as often as possible. He loved his nieces and nephews as he would his own children.
Nephews and nephews-in-law who will honor Uncle Dub as pallbearers are: Spencer Hays, Mike and David Hartman, Craig Bennett, Mickey Myers, Billy Randolph, Bert Neal, Bernie Naul, Guy Hulsey, Steve Bange, Ricky Douciere, Kevin Dunn, and Don Wiseman. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Hays and Thomas Hays.
The family appreciates the love and tender care shown to our Uncle Dub by his caregiver angels Carrie Lynn, Jessica, Jennifer, Angela, and Alyssa.
Published in Shreveport Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020