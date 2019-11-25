|
|
James Heard
Bethany, LA - James Robert "Jim" Heard age 78, passed away on November 22, 2019 at home in Bethany, Louisiana.
Mr. Heard was born to Steward E. and Gertrude Rice Heard on November 11, 1941 in Pontiac, Michigan. After High School, he joined the U.S. Navy Reserves and then joined full time on July 13, 1960 until 1962. He served on the U.S.S. Valley Forge and U.S.S. Enterprise. He met the love of his life Mildred Ebarb while they were both in the Navy. The couple married January 19, 1962 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. They moved to Louisiana on Feb. 17, 1969 where he worked for Sears as a salesman for nine years. He then went on to work at Swepco as a journeyman machinist retiring after 20 years and 9 months.
Mr. Heard was preceded in death by parents, two brothers, Stewart Heard, Jr., and Danny K. Heard. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Mildred; two children, Lonnie R. Heard and Christopher Scott Heard; two grandchildren, Madison Lea Heard, and James Wyatt Heard; sister, Sheila Burgin and husband Jim (Mr. Heard's mentor) and Christopher's Maltese dog, "Bear".
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in the Chapel of Rose-Neath Funeral Home Southside, 2500 Southside Drive, Shreveport, LA. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the funeral home. Father Michael and Deacon Clary Nash of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Shreveport LA will officiate. Graveside services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Northwest Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery, 7970 Mike Clark Road, Keithville, Louisiana with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in James' name to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4736 Lyba Street, Shreveport, LA 71109 or to the .
Many thanks to the Greenwood Fire Department and Deputy David Morgan and to our great friend Pamela Martin for everything you did.
Published in Shreveport Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019