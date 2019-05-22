|
James Herbert Gould
- - James Herbert Gould was born on October 2, 1921 in Electric Mills, Mississippi. He moved to Bossier City, Louisiana in 1925. He passed away on May 3, 2019 in Georgetown, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Velma and Herbert Gould, his first wife, Myrtle, two brothers and six sisters. He is survived by his wife, Sue, daughters, Glenda Richard and Connie Borders; Karen Nuss (Michael) and Susan Meador (Phillip Bussmann); brother, Hollis Gould; sisters, Nina Skannel and Laverne McLeland, along with nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
James was a Locomotive Engineer on the Illinois Central Railroad from 1941 to his retirement in 1982. His great joy was sharing his faith and visiting with family and friends. The family will be celebrating his life at a later date.
Published in Shreveport Times on May 22, 2019